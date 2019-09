We saw a live performance of the “Game of Thrones” theme song a few weeks ago at a fan event; however, this performance blows it away.

Ahead of the season four premiere Sunday night, check out members of the New York Philharmonic play the series’ theme song. It’s nothing short of amazing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.