The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' follows an insane meat and egg fuelled diet

Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is famous for playing the skull-crushing Gregor Clegane a.k.a. The Mountain on “Game of Thrones.” Now, he’s looking to become the strongest man in the world. To supplement his intense workouts, Björnsson also follows a very strict diet, and took to Instagram to reveal what he eats every day.
