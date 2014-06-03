How The Epic 'Game Of Thrones' Battle Between The Mountain And The Viper Came Together

Kirsten Acuna
Game of thrones viper vs mountainMacall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO

Sunday night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” included a battle many fans of the books have been waiting for: The Mountain Vs. The Viper, aka the epic throwdown between Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) and Ser Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

If you’re wondering how the gruesome fight was filmed, HBO released a video breaking down how the fight went down.

Björnsson’s Mountain character wields a 64-inch sword against Oberyn’s single spear. Since Björnsson is the second-strongest man in the world, Pascal underwent a lot of training beforehand to get in peak physical condition.

“It’s very difficult for the Red Viper to learn the moves because it’s not just a sword, the whole thing’s a bit alien,” said stunt coordinator, Paul Herbert. “We had him do Wushu classes before he came to us. Then, we had a Wushu expert fight with him and learn him about spears to look sharp.”

Prince Oberyn game of thrones fightHBO/Game of Thrones

Wushu is a contact sport based on Chinese martial arts.

“Pedro was very, very good,” added Herbert. “He probably had about 40 to 50 moves he would have to learn. So he had three times the amount, four times the amount to learn [than the Mountain.]”

Oberyn’s spear consisted of a viper wrapped around the blade with the skin of a python serving as its tassel.

Viper sword game of thronesHBO/Game of Thrones

Here are a few GIFs of the two practicing the big fight scene.

Game of thrones fight oberynHBO/Game of Thrones
Game of thrones fight viperHBO/Game of Thrones
Game of thrones mountain vs viper fightHBO/Game of Thrones
Prince oberyn fight game of thronesHBO/Game of Thrones

Watch the full video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.