This 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Got The Role By Lifting Someone During The Audition

If you just watched Sunday night’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” you’re reeling about one character: Ser Gregor Clegane, also known as “The Mountain.”

He was involved in a major jaw-droppingly gruesome fight scene Sunday night with Prince Oberyn Martell.

You may not recognise the Mountain, but he’s been featured on the show before causing a lot of damage off screen.

He’s responsible not only for burning the face of his brother, The Hound, but also murdering women and children. Another reason he remains slightly mysterious is because the character has been played by three different actors.

Conan Stevens played him in season one.

Then in season two, the role was recast with Ian Whyte.

“Game of Thrones” does occasionally replace minor characters, so recasting The Mountain wasn’t too out of the ordinary.

On Sunday’s episode (aptly titled “The Mountain and the Viper”), he was played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the world’s second strongest man.

During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), the 6’9, 419-pound weightlifter discussed how he got the part as Westeros’ most intimidating force.

“They (HBO) contacted me and called me in for an audition,” Björnsson said in the AMA. “During the audition I lifted the guy up (well he asked me to) and they were really impressed.”

The massive Icelandic powerlifter-turned-actor added he consumes about 10,000 calories a day and was even recruited to play for NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, but ultimately had to decline.

“I had to choose between being a strong man competitor as well as an actor — and the NFL,” said Björnsson. “Right now my head and my goal is becoming the Worlds Strongest Man!”

