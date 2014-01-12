A Guy Rigged Up 2 Tesla Coils To Play The 'Game Of Thrones' Theme Song, So You Should Probably Watch This Video

Dylan Love

You have to love the creative pursuits of “guy in garage.”

YouTube user Arc AttackMusic has loads of videos demonstrating his Tesla coils and their musical capabilities. One of the songs in his Tesla coil repertoire is the “Game of Thrones” theme song.

Here’s the video description:

We built these little Tesla coils so that we could check them onto aeroplanes as baggage. We had to test them. That is the reason this video exists.

