Here's what 'Game of Thrones' stars look like in real life

Getty ImagesEmilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, at the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere in LA.
The “Game of Thrones” stars can look very different when they’re not in their costumes and makeup for the hit fantasy drama.
The show’s cast turned out for HBO’s premiere screening for “Game of Thrones” season six in Los Angeles recently, which gave fans a chance to see the actors dressed to the nines.
Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams were in attendance.
Sadly, Kit Harington, whose character, Jon Snow, has been the center of much fan discussion, wasn’t there.
Nevertheless, here’s the “Game of Thrones” cast as they look in real life:
Here's Williams at the premiere, in a sparkly skirt and baring her midriff -- something Arya would hate.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
Daniel Portman plays Tyrion's former squire, Podrick Payne, and is now attached to Brienne (Gwendoline Christie).
HBO
