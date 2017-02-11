Google got a 'Game of Thrones' star to trek around Greenland to take Google Street View images

Jaime Lannister does more than just slay kings in Westeros, he’s also raising awareness about climate change. “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was recently named UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, and he’s partnered with Google to show how Greenland’s landscape is rapidly changing. With the camera strapped to his back he captured some Street View images to “help people understand the drastic changes taking place.”

