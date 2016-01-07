'Game of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer says Jon Snow poster has 'given the game away'

The “Game of Thrones” cast and creators really know how to milk toying with their audience about potential spoilers.

Natalie Dormer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show last night and all but admitted that Jon Snow is alive in the next season.

After Dormer revealed that she shot some of the upcoming season six for the HBO fantasy series in Spain as well as the more usual Belfast, Ireland, Kimmel launched them into a discussion of what’s happening to Jon Snow. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is he being revived?

“Now there’s some posters up that maybe have given a little bit of the game away,” Dormer said, dropping a major hint that those promotional images focusing on Jon Snow mean we’re not so done with him, after all.

Then Dormer quickly drifted off to a discussion of spoilers in general and how she stays a fan of “Game of Thrones,” keeping the fan questions burning.

Watch the video of Natalie Dormer discussing Jon Snow below:

