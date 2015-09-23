'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams says 'sorry' but she knows Jon Snow's fate

TVLine/YouTube ‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams is also guest starring on the current season of ‘Doctor Who.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Many, many “Game of Thrones” fans won’t like what star Maisie Williams has to say about Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) fate.

First, she hasn’t changed her mind about whether he’s dead or alive. When asked by TVLine how many times reporters on the Emmy red carpet asked her about his fate, she replied: “You’re the first. And the answer is no, he’s dead. Sorry.”

Williams doesn’t address whether Jon Snow comes back via some kind of resurrection, which has been something no one from the show has addressed.

But Williams didn’t stop there. Last week, a reported interview between Harington and a Belgian magazine made the rounds. In it, the actor allegedly says that his contract with the HBO fantasy drama lasts two to three years longer. That, of course, added fuel to the reports of Jon Snow’s return. And although Business Insider reached out to Harington’s representatives and didn’t get a reply on the validity of that interview, Williams has the inside information.

“The interview that you’ve all read that Kit spoiled it is fabricated and it was totally false,” she said with a smile on her face.

As for Williams’ character’s Season 6 story line, the actress confirmed again that Arya’s probably blind.

Watch the interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO in Spring 2016.

