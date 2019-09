Photo: Realtor.com

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” put her mid-century mod house in Los Angeles on the market for $1.35 million, according to Realtor.com.The house spans 2,507-square-feet, with three bedrooms and three baths. The home was originally built in 1959, but has been renovated since.



