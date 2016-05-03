'Game of Thrones' star teases the meaning behind the big Hodor reveal this week

Helen Sloan/HBO Sam Coleman as young Hodor aka Wyllis on ‘Game of Thrones.’

New details about the “Game of Thrones” character Hodor (Kristian Nairn) created a lot of chatter among the show’s fans on Sunday. And they could mean big things for the character’s storyline, according to one of the show’s stars.

During a rare flashback scene at the beginning of the episode, Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Write) and The Three-Eyed Raven revisited the past. In addition to seeing his father and uncles as young children, Bran learned that his mute travelling companion Hodor is actually named Wyllis and once spoke.

“It clearly shows us that something happened to Hodor, and something quite massive must have happened, whether it was a really bad head injury or a fall from a horse, who knows?” Hempstead-Wright told Business Insider on Monday. “But it clearly showed there’s more to Hodor than we know, and maybe he holds some kind of secrets that are now lost forever. I’m not sure. I’m looking forward to seeing where that goes.”

Helen Sloan/HBO Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Hodor (Kristian Nairn) on the fourth season of ‘Game of Thrones.’

Fans were so interested in the new revelations about Hodor, they mentioned the character more than 1,400 times in one minute on social media. The scene is one of the top five most-talked about moments from Sunday’s episode.

Hempstead-Wright returned to “Thrones” on Sunday’s episode after a season off and noted that scene was significant for him in another way.

“That was the first I shot of the year,” Hempstead-Wright said. “It was quite nice to do that chronologically and start a new season afresh.”

