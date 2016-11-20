'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke is joining the Han Solo movie

Emilia Clarke, who plays the popular character Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones,” has been cast in the upcoming Han Solo movie.

In an announcement that was posted on StarWars.com on Friday night, Clarke will be joining Alden Ehrenreich, who will star as a young Han Solo, and Donald Glover, playing a young Lando Calrissian, in the untitled movie that is currently in production.

There are no details yet in who Clarke will be playing.

Clarke will next be seen in season seven of “Game of Thrones.” Recently she has been making strides into movies.

In 2015 she starred in the failed reboot of the “Terminator” franchise, playing Sarah Connor in “Terminator Genisys,” and earlier this year she starred in the successful romantic drama “Me Before You.”

The Han Solo movie will open in theatres in 2018.

