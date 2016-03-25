This 'Game of Thrones' star wants her character to die

No one is ever safe on “Game of Thrones,” but that’s the fun part, according to actress Sophie Turner.

Turner, known for playing Sansa Stark on HBO’s series, stopped by the Wall Street Journal Cafe in London to talk about the show’s sixth season and what she hopes her character’s fate will be.

“I don’t want to survive,” Turner said. “If you’re on ‘Game of Thrones’ and you don’t have a cool death scene, then what’s the point?”

The sixth season, which kicks off April 24, will see Sansa as a strong survivor, Turner said. We last left her, and Theon, jumping off of a castle wall at Winterfell into a pile of snow.

“This season is about her taking charge and being a leader, rather than just a pawn in someone else’s game,” Turner said. “This is a big season for her. She’s really going to thrive this season.”

Turner also spoke about why she thinks “Game of Thrones” is a feminist show.

“In this show, the strongest characters are the female characters,” she said. “Obviously we have to cater to the times that they’re in and so there are those social boundaries put upon them, but they break out of them in this show, and that’s why I think it’s quite feminist.”

Watch the interview below:



