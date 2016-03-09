This artist made an amazing 'Game of Thrones' tribute out of snow

Simon Beck has become internet famous for his art, which he creates simply by walking around in the snow. To promote the upcoming sixth season of “Game of Thrones,” he was hired by Sky Atlantic to create a giant direwolf.

The new season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on April 24th and on NOW TV on April 25th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Chelsea Pineda

