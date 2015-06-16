The 'Game of Thrones' finale is already smashing it's own piracy record

HBO The season five finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ has already been downloaded 1.5 million times.

The season five finale of “Game of Thrones,” entitled “Mother’s Mercy,” marked a dark turning point for the show, with conversation about the episode’s pivotal moments have dominated social media.

And while “Jurassic World” was breaking records of its own this weekend, “Game of Thrones” broke one as well, just not necessarily the one that HBO wanted.

According to Torrent Freak by way of BGR, the season five finale set a new piracy record.

Torrent Freak reports that during the first eight hours following the episode’s initial airing on Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. EST, the episode had already been downloaded “upwards of 1.5 million times.” They predict that this number will exceed 10 million in the days to come.

“Never before have we seen this many downloads in such a short period of time, and last year it took half a day to reach the same number,” Torrent Freak said. “Based on this figure, the download count is expected to increase to more than 10 million during the days to come.”

devan joseph The finale was filled with watercooler moments.

The finale is also on track to break the record for most concurrent downloads for users sharing a single file. The show will be breaking its own record, as it is currently held by last year’s season four finale. That number is 250,000 people.

The season five finale was already up to 224,000, so it won’t be much longer before that record is shattered.

“Game of Thrones” has long faced issues with piracy, something that they used to brag about. Now, the network is starting to crack down on piracy following an incident earlier this year in which four new episodes were leaked early.

Meanwhile, the launch of HBO NOW, a streaming service that doesn’t require a cable subscription, has yet to curtail piracy.

