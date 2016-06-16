The next 'Game of Thrones' episode might be the best one this season, based on HBO's Emmy submissions

HBO has revealed which episodes of season six of “Game of Thrones” they’re submitting for consideration for the Emmy Awards, and the last two episodes of the season were submitted a lot. This could mean that they’re the the best episodes of the season, judging by the network’s confidence in them.

“Battle of the Bastards,” the penultimate, big battle episode that premieres this Sunday, was submitted for consideration for six Emmys, “Entertainment Weekly” reports. Notably, it’s the only one of the ten that HBO submitted for the writing category, which has generally been one of “Game of Thrones'” strongest aspects (even if fans haven’t been thrilled with the quality of it so far this season).

“The Door,” the tragic episode where Hodor dies, was submitted for the second-most Emmys, with five.

The season finale, “Winds of Winter,” was submitted for two awards. HBO submitted five episodes for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, one from each of the directors who worked on the show this season.

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) were submitted for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Carice van Houten (Melisandre), and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) were put up for supporting actress. Max von Sydow, who played the Three-eyed Raven, was submitted for the guest actor award.

We’ll find out if episode nine lives up to the hype HBO’s bestowing on it when it airs this weekend. Check out the full list of submissions below the trailer for the next episode.



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, and Maisie Williams

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Max von Sydow

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: “Battle of the Bastards” (David Benioff and Dan Weiss)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: “Battle of the Bastards” (Miguel Sapochnik), “Book of the Stranger” (Dan Sackheim), “Home” (Jeremy Podeswa), “No One” (Mark Mylod), and “The Door” (Jack Bender)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series: “Battle of the Bastards,” “Home,” and “Oathbreaker”

Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie: “The Winds of Winter”

Outstanding Visual Effects: “The Battle of the Bastards”

Outstanding Cinematography For a Single-Camera Series: “Home,” “Oathbreaker,” “The Door,” “The Broken Man,” and “The Winds of Winter”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): “Blood of My Blood,” “The Broken Man,” and “No One”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series: “The Door”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama

Series (One Hour):“Battle of the Bastards”

Outstanding Hairstyling For a Single-Camera Series: “The Door”

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic): “Battle of the Bastards”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special: “The Door”

The 2016 Emmys will air on September 18.

