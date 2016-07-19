We know when the seventh season of 'Game of Thrones' is going to start

It may have been a long wait for winter to finally come to Westeros, but the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” won’t arrive until next winter in Australia.

HBO announced today that the massively popular drama will debut its highly anticipated next season in the Australian winter of 2017. Past seasons have premiered in the autumn, so this means we’ll be waiting a little bit longer for our “GoT” fix.

“Now that winter has arrived on ‘Game of Thrones,’ executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing,” the network said in a statement. “Instead of the show’s traditional spring debut, we’re moving the debut to the summer to accommodate the shooting schedule.” He refers the the US seasons.

HBO confirmed that the upcoming season is only going to be seven episodes long instead of the usual ten.

The release also stated that “Game of Thrones” will begin shooting the upcoming season later this summer in the US, and will film in Northern Ireland, Spain, and Iceland.

