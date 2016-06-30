The 'Game of Thrones' season finale director reveals the most emotional scene to shoot

HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: spoilers ahead for Monday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” “The Winds of Winter.”

The season-six finale of “Game of Thrones” really raised the show’s body count. But one specific death seems to have resonated more than others for the show’s cast, crew, and fans.

“I actually think the scene where Cersei demands to see Tommen’s body was quite emotional [for the cast and crew],” the episode’s director Miguel Sapochnik told Business Insider on Tuesday.

On the season-ender, Cersei (Lena Heading) pulled off a plan to not only end her tumultuous trial in front of the Faith Militant, but also rid herself of them and other enemies. With the help of Qyburn (Anton Lesser) and his network of child spies, the little birds, they ignited the wildfire under the Great Sept. It killed everyone inside, including the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), her brother, and her father.

HBO Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon.

It also led to Cersei’s youngest child Tommen’s (Dean-Charles Chapman) death. Left alone and overcome by the murders in the Great Sept, including his love Margaery, the young king flung himself from his bedroom window in the Red Keep.

“It’s a dead child after all,” Sapochnik elaborated on the reaction to Cersei’s viewing of Tommen’s body. “And most of the cast and crew have families, so it’s always quite a fragile balance when dealing with that kind of loss.”

Tommen’s death also resonated with “Thrones” fans. According to social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch, the scene when Tommen jumped from the window to his death was the No. 1 most talked-about moment from the season finale with more than 5,600 mentions on Twitter in that minute alone.

