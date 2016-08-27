[SPOILERS]: The first potential 'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers may hint at Daenerys' future plot

HBO Where she goin?

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

It’s still quite a while until the next season of “Game of Thrones,” but possible spoilers are beginning to emerge.

Now that the unsullied have fled, here’s what we think we know: Where Daenerys Targaryen is going to end up.

When we left the Mother of Dragons at the close of season six, she was finally headed to Westeros with her new allies, the Tyrells, a few of the Greyjoys, and Dorne. We’re not sure exactly where her massive fleet is going to make landfall, but according to the usually reliable fan site Watchers on the Wall, Daenerys will, at some point in season seven, step foot in King’s Landing.

A source tells Watchers on the Wall Dany will visit the ruins of the Dragonpit, a massive, partially destroyed structure that used to house the Targaryen’s many dragons in King’s Landing.

Earlier this summer, we learned the show was shooting in the ancient Roman city of

Santiponce in southern Spain. The city is home to a large, ruined amphitheater, which we suspect could (with a little CGI) stand in for the Dragonpit. It looks like that’s going to be the case.

The big question is: If Dany’s in King’s Landing, what happened to Queen Cersei Lannister? Did the two meet up? Did they have a massive fiery showdown?

As Cersei herself said, “when you play the Game of Thrones you win or you die.“

So, uh, maybe things aren’t going to go so well for her in season seven. (Not that we thought they were going to go well anyway.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.