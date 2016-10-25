An unprecedented avalanche of 'Game of Thrones' set leaks are making their way online

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season seven.

“Game of Thrones” season seven began production in early August, and after just a few months of filming we’re already knee-deep in a flood of set leaks.

Though grainy photos and the occasional video captured of the set is commonplace — last year a major image of Kit Harington as Jon Snow leaked, as well as footage of the Tower of Joy scene being filmed — this year the volume seems to be ramping up.

Last chance to stop reading if you want to avoid spoilers for season seven!

Reports from both Watchers on the Wall and Winter is Coming (fan news sites with reliable sources in Northern Ireland and Spain main filming locations) show that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will meet next season.

While this in itself is hardly surprising — the Dragon Queen and King in the North were bound to encounter each other sooner or later — it’s the manner in which we are learning about it that has begun to surprise fans.

The “Game of Thrones” crew has been filming outdoor scenes in Spain, and so far three full-length videos have been captured showing significant scenes. The first to leak was a tense exchange between Davos Seaworth, Tyrion, two guards, and Gendry. Yes, you read that right. Gendry is back!

The second was a brief scene showing Jon Snow walking down some stone steps to Daenerys Targaryen. Apparently the two will cross paths at Dragonstone, which fans will remember is Stannis Baratheon’s old haunt and the Daenerys’ birthplace.

And then even more recently, video footage leaked that showed Jon Snow arriving to Dragonstone accompanied by Davos. He will be greeted by none other than Tyrion Lannister — the first time these two characters will be face to face since the early episodes of season one. Missandei and plenty of Dothraki soldiers will also be on hand.

One photo in particular reveals just how crazy the “Game of Thrones” mania has become. A Redditor popped into the “Game of Thrones” subreddit to share a picture showing a group of people — all with telescopes and gigantic zoom lens cameras — standing on a cliff side.

Short of cancelling any outdoor filming, it seems like there’s nothing HBO or the “Game of Thrones” crew could do to prevent superfans from taking photos or video without permission and sharing them online.

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) took to Twitter to express her frustration with the leaks.

It’s really disappointing there are people who are determined to ruin Season 7 for everyone… ???? #spoilsports

— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) October 22, 2016

I’m simply saying I don’t see why we can’t focus on making a great season for the fans in peace… it’s a shame. #notangryjustdisappointed

— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) October 22, 2016

The showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have spoken out against spoilers in the past.

“It’s like protecting your house,” Benioff told Entertainment Weekly in April 2016. “You make it as hard as possible for burglars in hopes they look for some other house to burgle, but it’s impossible to ever completely secure your house.”

When the topic of leaked images and people crawling through mud to for season six came up, Benioff elaborated. “I just want to point out that guy’s an a–hole,” Benioff said. “You’re not cool for doing that, you’re an a–hole.”

So far no comment has been made from the crew, other than Emmanuel’s tweets, about the recent leaks.

