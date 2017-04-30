15 new photos from 'Game of Thrones' season 7 reveal a lot about what's going to happen

HBO just released the first official images from the hotly anticipated season seven of “Game of Thrones,” and they look awesome. But also very, very dark.

Winter is definitely here, after six whole seasons of everyone being told it was coming. Every character is bundled up in furs and coats and dressed in black and other dark colours. Dark times are coming, and it is very clear that no one is safe.

The images don’t tell us a lot. But with a closer look, some of them do inform us about where characters are geographically, and suggest whom they’re with and where they’re headed.

It’s all we have until “Game of Thrones” season seven premieres on July 16, or at least until we get a full-length trailer.

Here are the 15 first official images from season seven of “Game of Thrones”:

Daenerys Targaryen and her crew make it to Westeros. Macall B. Polay/HBO (Left to right) Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, and Jacob Anderson as Greyworm. Looks like Dany and her really, really big crew have safely made it to Westeros. Looks like they're staring at something -- or someone -- important. This is probably Dragonstone, the original home of the Targaryens. Tyrion Lannister is keeping an eye out. Macall B. Polay/HBO Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. He's looking sharp but also very tired as Hand of the Queen. Missandei is also looking at something. Macall B. Polay/HBO Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei. And it is probably the same thing Tyrion is looking at. Looks like Varys has made his way north. Helen Sloan/HBO Conleth Hill as Varys. The last time we saw him, he was in Dorne, where it is hot. This outfit suggests he is definitely not on the beach anymore. Daenerys Targaryen looks right at home in Westeros. Helen Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. She appears to be in the same room as Varys, and it looks like the throne at Dragonstone is behind her. Arya is looking healthier than ever. Helen Sloan/HBO Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. She deserves to sit down and enjoy a meal before getting to the next name on her kill list. It looks like she's at an inn in Westeros. But where she's headed is more interesting than where she is: Is she going north to Winterfell, or is she heading to King's Landing to cross Cersei off the list? And Jon Snow is brooding, as always. Helen Sloan/HBO Kit Harrington as Jon Snow. The King in the North has a lot to brood about these days. The Hound does not appear to be pleased with winter. Helen Sloan/HBO Rory McCann as Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane. He's all bundled up, which sugggests he might be in the North, and it looks like he's still with the Brotherhood Without Banners. We hope he reunites with Arya on his journey. Littlefinger is as creepy as ever, and Sansa is not having it. Helen Sloan/HBO Aiden Gillen as Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish, and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. Although Littlefinger and the Knights of the Vale helped win back Winterfell at the Battle of the Bastards, Sansa is clearly still not letting Littlefinger get away with handing her over to the Boltons. The unexpected flirtation between Tormund and Brienne continues. Helen Sloan/HBO Kristofer Hivju as Torment Giantsbane and Gwendoline Christie as Brine of Tarth. Comedic relief will be absoultey necessary in season seven. Meera and Bran are headed south to the Wall. Helen Sloan/HBO Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. And hopefully they're close. Bran's siblings could really use his help down in Winterfell. Samwell Tarly studies hard at the Citadel, and Gilly reads. Helen Sloan/HBO John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly. Relationship goals! At first glance, Gilly actually looks like Margaery. RIP. Davos Seaworth is making decisions, and listening really hard. Helen Sloan/HBO Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. He's looking dapper in the Stark colours, sitting in front of the toasty fireplace at Winterfell. Lyanna Mormont -- the most fiery child to ever live -- is back. Helen Sloan/HBO Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont. Is she telling Davos what to do? Probably. She is awesome. Cersei looks satisfied with her position on the Iron Throne, but Jaime kind of looks like he just found out his dog died. Helen Sloan/HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. Whatever they're looking at, it's pretty clear that Jaime is not too pleased with his twin siter/lover. How far will she have to go before he turns on her for good?

