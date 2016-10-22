A major 'Game of Thrones' set leak has fans psyched about a character's new weapon

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season seven.

The INSIDER Summary:

• A video taken of the “Game of Thrones” season 7 set was leaked online. • The scene being filmed included Davos, Gendry, and Tyrion. • Gendry was shown wielding a warhammer — a major callback to the books.



“Game of Thrones” season seven has had its biggest leak yet with a new video showing a scene being filmed on a beach. According to fan news site Watchers on the Wall (which has been very reliable in the past for its information), the scene involves Ser Davos Seaworth, Tyrion Lannister, and Gendry.

That’s right — Gendry, the long lost Baratheon bastard we last saw rowing to King’s Landing in season three.

In the video, you can see Gendry and Davos on a beach with a covered boat. Two men, who appear to be wearing the uniforms of King’s Landing Gold Cloak guards, approach the two. After a conversation (and possible bribing from Davos) the Gold Cloaks depart. But then Tyrion walks past, heading towards the boat, and the guards appear to change their minds.

When they come back to the boats, Davos engages in conversation with them once again. While their backs are turned, Gendry pulls a weapon from the boat and knocks both of the Gold Cloaks to the ground.

Streetanger/YouTube A still from the leaked set video.

Not only is the confirmed return of Gendry (which has been rumoured since September) exciting, but fans are particularly jazzed to see him holding what looks like a warhammer.

Gendry is the bastard son of the dead King Robert Baratheon. Though the Robert we saw in the show had gained weight and spent more time drinking than fighting, the books gave us clues about what a fierce warrior Robert was in his heyday.

His weapon of choice was a warhammer — a large spiked device used to crush enemies. “Game of Thrones” fans have drawn impressive interpretations of Robert’s intimidating appearance, and the warhammer is always front and center.

This is one take on Robert Baratheon and his weapon, drawn by Lensar and featured on DeviantArt.



You can buy a version of Robert’s warhammer on official sites promoted by author George R.R. Martin. The following description is included:

In his youth Robert Baratheon was a paragon of a man, stronger and larger than most others on the battlefield. His chosen weapon was a warhammer of such immense size his friend Ned Stark could not wield it […] Robert’s prowess with it was legendary. In tournaments he was never much for jousting, preferring a melee where he could bludgeon his opponents senseless.

People on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” subreddit are already going nuts for the idea of Gendry somehow inheriting or recreating Robert’s warhammer.

“Gendry has a f—ing warhammer!!!! GET HYPED,” wrote Jaymesharris96.

“The level of awesomeness is getting ridiculous [sic] high!” Redditor goingbackto405 added. “Gendry with a F—ING WARHAMMER.”

Since the footage provides no commentary on what is happening in the scene, nor the context in which Tyrion, Davos, and Gendry are all getting together, we have to resort to guesswork.

Are Davos and Tyrion in King’s Landing, representing Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen and trying to win the support of local lords? Did they happen to run into Gendry in the capital? Or were they already travelling together?

Or is this beach supposed to be Dragonstone, Stannis Baratheon’s old castle and Daenerys’ new possible homebase in Westeros? Did Gendry craft the warhammer himself, using his blacksmith skills? Or is it really Robert’s old weapon?

So many questions, so few answers. But we can all remain hyped about Gendry’s return to the show, and his epic new weapon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.