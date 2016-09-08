A 'Game of Thrones' filming location hints at an epically awesome plot for Daenerys

Filming for “Game of Thrones” season seven is underway, and one clue about a set location points to a potentially fantastic storyline for fan favourite Daenerys.

The “Game of Thrones” fan site Watchers on the Wall points to a report from Spanish newspaper El Correo that Muriola Beach in Barrika, Spain, will host the cast and crew of “Game of Thrones,” as The Independent reports.

The local mayor in the beach town is reportedly being “kept in the dark” about details of the filming, but close viewers have an idea of what’s up.

As you’ll recall, Daenerys was headed out with her fleet at the end of season six. The filming on the Spanish beach could mean she’s finally landed in Westeros — dragons in tow.

Watchers on the Wall reports that sources tell it that we’ll see Daenerys at the Dragonpit in season seven. The Dragonpit was once used to house the Targaryens’ dragons, and it’s in King’s Landing.

Fans are speculating that a Spanish filming location will be turned into that Dragonpit. If so, expect the fire-breathing Westeros action we’ve been waiting six seasons for.

