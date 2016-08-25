'Game of Thrones' star says you should expect a 'bleak' season 7

Helen Sloan/HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’

Fans will have to hold on to the thrill of victory over the Boltons from the season-six finale for quite a while, according to one of its biggest stars.

Kit Harington, whose character Jon Snow also achieved the biggest victory of the season — one over death — is bracing fans for an even darker seventh season. Just in case “Game of Thrones” wasn’t dark enough.

“I think it’s going to get very bleak before if there is a happy ending,” Harington told The Hollywood Reporter.

He stressed, however, that he hasn’t seen any scripts for the upcoming season.

“If there’s any sort of win or heroic moment for Jon and everyone else, I think it’s going to get very dark before it gets better,” he continued. “I think what we might see this season is those White Walkers and that Army of the Dead really come into force. So that’s going to be exciting to see. I don’t know what it means. I think with the whole ‘winter is finally here’ business, it means everyone is going to have a really bad time.”

Winter’s arrival is clearly going to play a large role in the show’s final two seasons. Already the show has pushed production in order to shoot in colder weather. In turn, that will delay season six’s shorter seven-episode run to a late summer/fall premiere.

