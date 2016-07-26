How the best scenes in the 'Game of Thrones' season 6 finale came to life

Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season six.

During the “Game of Thrones” season six finale, Cersei let loose a batch of wildfire and blew up the Great Sept of Baelor in King’s Landing.

It was one of the most dramatic and thrilling moments in the show’s history. And of course, a lot of work went into it making it look so cool.

Rising Sun Pictures, one of the visual effects companies that works on “Game of Thrones,” put out a video compiling their work on the season finale. It reveals some surprising things. While the King’s Landing scenes are mostly shot on location in Croatia, green screens add more details to the world of Westeros.

While it looked like there was a huge army outside the Sept, much of it was actually CGI:

The special effects artists got rid of some of the city’s real buildings and exchanged them for an ocean backdrop and a much bigger army:

At one point, Cersei (Lena Headey) gazes at King’s Landing as she waits for her plan to be set in motion:

The entire city, including the Sept, was filled in by the special effects team.

This is the narrow path under the Sept where the wildfire was set off:

Clearly, it looked a lot more devastating on the show:

The epic church explosion looked a lot less green:

It went through multiple layers of changes before looking like this:

When it came to blowing up the High Sparrow, the visual effects team paid attention to every little detail, including the bones under his skin:

This is what the High Sparrow looked like in the final product when he was being blown away by wildfire:

Watch the full video breakdown below:

