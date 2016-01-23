'Game of Thrones' just released 3 enticing new teasers for the next season

HBO just released three new teasers for the upcoming sixth season — one each for Houses Stark, Targaryen, and Lannister.
They were released on Twitter after the network asked its followers to tweet one of three families vying for the Iron Throne.
Send a raven. Tweet at @GameofThrones using #HouseStark, #HouseLannister, or #HouseTargaryen for more on Season 6. pic.twitter.com/BlwGyu1tTw
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 22, 2016
Depending on which family one chose, HBO would tweet back a 25-second teaser tailor-made for the family.
“We can overthrow an empire,” the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) says in one teaser’s voiceover. We’ll wait and see.
See the teasers below:
House Stark
@LordSnow “Winterfell is mine.” #GoTSeason6 #GameofThroneshttps://t.co/MatHGpeAuk
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 22, 2016
House Lannister
@JamesWHargrave “Together we can overthrow an empire.” #GoTSeason6 #GameofThroneshttps://t.co/DLJ61pYW00
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 22, 2016
House Targaryen
@Turki_SM “Queen of nothing.” #GoTSeason6 #GameofThroneshttps://t.co/TgY4G9GcvR
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 22, 2016
“Game of Thrones” returns April 24 on HBO.
