16 things to know about next season's 'Game of Thrones'

News about set locations in Spain began leaking in early July, including a mysterious tower structure. Immediately, die-hard fans speculated this meant we would finally see a critical flashback scene often referred to as 'The Tower of Joy.' Within a month, sources revealed their guesses were correct.

'The Tower of Joy' scene appeared in the written series as a memory-inspired dream Ned Stark has shortly before he is executed. It's a little complicated, but the scene revolves around Ned Stark and his sister, Lyanna.

Lyanna was 'kidnapped' by Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, sparking the war that eventually ended with Robert Baratheon taking the Iron Throne and becoming king. It is widely believed among book readers that Lyanna was not kidnapped or raped, but in fact went willingly with Rhaegar because they loved each other.

The Tower of Joy is the round castle structure where Lyanna was being held during the war. Three members of the Kingsguard (who theoretically should have been protecting their now-dead king) were stationed outside the tower. After the final battle, where Rhaegar was killed, Ned Stark and companions go to the tower to 'rescue' Lyanna.

The Kingsguard members refuse Ned entry, and a deadly battle results. Ned and one of his friends are the only survivors, and they go upstairs to find Lyanna in 'a bed of blood,' where she begs something of her brother, saying 'promise me' over and over, before dying.

Why this is important:

This scene is a large part of a widely-believed theory known as R+L=J. The assumption Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. It fits that members of the Kingsguard would have been sent to protect a very pregnant Lyanna who was carrying a prince in her womb. The theory goes that Lyanna died in childbirth, and her final wish was for Ned Stark to 'promise' to protect Jon and raise him as his own.

If this speculation holds up, and Jon is involved in the confirmed 'Tower of Joy' scene, then it reasons that his character arc is still unfolding. This may be a huge clue that Snow is returning for next season.

Needless to say, this will be an amazing moment in season six to watch unfold, especially if it leads to learning Jon's true parentage. The text in the books is sparse, and readers are excited to see a (hopefully) more fleshed out version of events.