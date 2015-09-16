16 things to know about next season's 'Game of Thrones'

Warning: Do not read ahead if you want to avoid spoilers for “Game of Thrones,” as well as speculation about upcoming plot lines.
“Game of Thrones” fans were left on the edge of their seats last June, when the fifth season of HBO’s smash hit came to a close on a giant cliffhanger finale.
Filming for next season started almost immediately, and with the set location reveals, new casting calls, and analyses of the book series, fans already have a pretty good idea of what’s to come.
We’ve sifted through all the rumours and speculation to find the plot lines that are most likely to come to fruition. Scroll down to see what’s in store for season six of “Game of Thrones.”
Fans are excited to see the return of some characters that were noticeably absent during season five. Notably: Bran Stark and his companion, Hodor.
Isaac Hempstead Wright, the young actor who plays Bran, confirmed he will be back this season. 'It's going to get particularly interesting with Bran,' Wright told Entertainment Weekly. 'He has some interesting visions.'
As EW noted, 'Game of Thrones' showrunner David Benioff indicated that by the time we see Bran in the upcoming season, he will have already been training with the mysterious 'Three Eyed Raven' he was last seen with.
Benioff once made a comparison between Bran Stark and Luke Skywalker to explain his absence in season five. 'It would be far less interesting, after 'The Empire Strikes Back' to have an hour-long movie in between 'Empire' and 'Return of the Jedi' where Luke is training,' Benioff said. 'It's so much cooler to cut from (the) end of 'Empire' to beginning of 'Return,' where he's become the Jedi.'
We'll get to see Bran's new abilities, as well as more of his powerful teacher, the Three-Eyed Raven.
Bran is the only active warg currently on the show, which means he has an advanced ability to enter the minds of animals and humans around him. We learned in season four that he is also a 'greenseer,' someone who can see into the past and future through cryptic visions.
Bran is coming back, along with his new mentor the Three-Eyed-Raven. Casting announcements were recently made, when Variety confirmed 'Max von Sydow
will take over the role, which was originated by Struan Rodger in the season four finale of the HBO drama.'
Book readers have speculated Bran will play a big part in the coming war against the Others (the supernatural ice humanoids also known as White Walkers) with his talents, and this will likely be unveiled in the coming episodes.
Rickon, the often forgotten Stark, is rumoured to return in season six. In case you can't remember who Rickon is, he is the youngest Stark child, who named his direwolf Shaggydog.
In both the show and the books, Rickon hasn't done much. Like his brother Bran, we last saw him in season four. Rickon split from Bran and Hodor, and took a different path with Osha -- the Wildling woman who is now in service of House Stark. Their plan was to try and get to the Last Hearth, a castle that belonged to a family who had sworn fealty to the Starks.
There has been no word of them since.
But actors Art Parkinson and Natalia Tena, who play Rickon and Osha, respectively, have recently been sighted in Belfast, Ireland, a known filming location for 'Game of Thrones' scenes that take place in northern Westeros.
In the book series, it's not clear where Rickon and Osha (spelled Asha in the novels) have been. The last they were mentioned, a loyal Stark follower met Davos Seaworth (Stannis' right hand man) and asked him to find Rickon.
One reader has theorised, based on context clues of the book scene, that Rickon might be hanging out on an island called Skagos, a remote settlement, home to a supposedly cannibal race of men.
Now that is the type of drama season six would be remiss to leave out. With the actors' reappearance in Belfast, there's a chance the world will finally know what Rickon has been up to all this time.
Another plot line that fell by the wayside in season five was the Iron Islands. Expect to see a lot more of the Theon's family next season.
Pyke is part of the gloomy Iron Islands, where Balon Greyjoy (Theon's father) rules as a self-proclaimed king. Theon's sister, Yara, resides there as well.
We haven't been back to the Iron Islands since season three. Fans were certain that the ocean-ruling house of Greyjoy would make an appearance in season five, but that didn't come to be. The last time Yara graced the screen was when she made a disastrous attempt to rescue Theon from the clutches of Ramsay Bolton. Her brother was too far gone, however, into his Reek alter-ego, and she had to leave him behind.
'Game of Thrones' book readers know there's more to come with the Iron Islands story line in season six. We won't give too much away, but some power struggles and fierce new characters are on the way. HBO recently confirmed casting for Euron Greyjoy -- Theon and Yara's uncle -- and filming is underway.
The casting description, according to Watchers on the Wall, called for the following:
'Pirate, man in his 40's to late 50's. He's 'an infamous pirate who has terrorised seas all around the world. Cunning, ruthless, with a touch of madness.' He's a dangerous-looking man. A very good part this season.'
Sounds pretty awesome, right? Euron will be played by Danish actor Pilou Asbæk, who actually looks quite a bit like Theon.
Book readers are certain we'll see an epic flashback sequence in season six featuring a young Ned Stark.
News about set locations in Spain began leaking in early July, including a mysterious tower structure. Immediately, die-hard fans speculated this meant we would finally see a critical flashback scene often referred to as 'The Tower of Joy.' Within a month, sources revealed their guesses were correct.
'The Tower of Joy' scene appeared in the written series as a memory-inspired dream Ned Stark has shortly before he is executed. It's a little complicated, but the scene revolves around Ned Stark and his sister, Lyanna.
Lyanna was 'kidnapped' by Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, sparking the war that eventually ended with Robert Baratheon taking the Iron Throne and becoming king. It is widely believed among book readers that Lyanna was not kidnapped or raped, but in fact went willingly with Rhaegar because they loved each other.
The Tower of Joy is the round castle structure where Lyanna was being held during the war. Three members of the Kingsguard (who theoretically should have been protecting their now-dead king) were stationed outside the tower. After the final battle, where Rhaegar was killed, Ned Stark and companions go to the tower to 'rescue' Lyanna.
The Kingsguard members refuse Ned entry, and a deadly battle results. Ned and one of his friends are the only survivors, and they go upstairs to find Lyanna in 'a bed of blood,' where she begs something of her brother, saying 'promise me' over and over, before dying.
Why this is important:
This scene is a large part of a widely-believed theory known as R+L=J. The assumption Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. It fits that members of the Kingsguard would have been sent to protect a very pregnant Lyanna who was carrying a prince in her womb. The theory goes that Lyanna died in childbirth, and her final wish was for Ned Stark to 'promise' to protect Jon and raise him as his own.
If this speculation holds up, and Jon is involved in the confirmed 'Tower of Joy' scene, then it reasons that his character arc is still unfolding. This may be a huge clue that Snow is returning for next season.
Needless to say, this will be an amazing moment in season six to watch unfold, especially if it leads to learning Jon's true parentage. The text in the books is sparse, and readers are excited to see a (hopefully) more fleshed out version of events.
Then there are all the open-ended plot lines from season five. We'll finally know for certain what happened to Jon Snow.
The season five finale showed Jon Snow being brutally stabbed, and left to bleed out. Right now, many fans are fiercely positive he will live, but we're looking to season six for confirmation of whether Jon's time on 'Game of Thrones' is truly over. Kit Harington, who plays Jon on the show, has been seen multiple times in Belfast -- where filming for the Wall primarily takes place.
Though Harington and other 'Game of Thrones' officials have done their best to quash the belief that he'll return, it's looking like Jon Snow will make some appearance in the sixth season -- even if just for a sad, sad, funeral scene. But, as the 'Tower of Joy' confirmation shows, many are positive he will live to hear the truth about his real mother and father.
The strongest theory out there is that we'll see Melisandre, the red priestess, resurrect Jon using blood magic. It fits that her character conveniently arrived at the Wall the same day Jon was attacked, something that isn't engineered in the book plot.
Fans are most anxious to see how their Jon Snow speculations hold up in the sixth season.
Even if we assume Jon will not return, Melisandre will be an interesting player to watch in season six. Melisandre had been operating under the assumption Stannis Baratheon was a prophesized hero called Azor Ahai, marked by the Lord of Light as special. But Stannis turned out to be a mere mortal, vulnerable and unprotected by any god, and he was killed by Brienne of Tarth in the finale. Fans speculated Stannis' death was a fake-out in the finale, but the director of the episode stated clearly that Stannis was killed. There has been no evidence to the contrary, unlike with Jon Snow.
So Melisandre is without a leader to serve, and she recently burned a beloved young girl alive in front of thousands of men in the name of her Lord of Light. She is at the Wall with Davos Sea worth, Stannis' loyal follower and one of the most moral men in Westeros. Will season six bring a showdown between these two? Can Melisandre's fire-magic be used in the war against the Others?
But Melisandre's biggest role may have to do with the Jon Snow speculation, as noted earlier. In an interview with The New Daily after the season five finale aired, Carice Van Houten, the actress who plays Melisandre, said 'you feel that (Melisandre) is concentrating more and more towards Jon Snow … there are slight hints that something's going to happen.' Van Houten also hinted that something 'quite spectacular' was coming next season.
The Lannisters' luck has run out across the map. Next season, we'll inevitably see the fallout from Myrcella's murder at the hands of Dorne's Sand Snakes. Jaime and Cersei's relationship is surely going to crumble when the latter hears about the failed rescue mission of their daughter.
And remember the eerie prophecy flashback from the season five premiere? Cersei was told as a child that all three of her children would have 'golden shrouds,' and we know from the books that it was made clear they will die before her. Now that two of her children have perished, is Tommen's doom coming in season six?
Jaime's season five plot line in Dorne with Myrcella was a manufactured hybrid of different story arcs in the books. In the fourth instalment, 'A Feast for Crows,' Jaime spends a lot of time on diplomatic missions around the countryside of Westeros. During these wanderings, he comes to find himself feeling very separated from Cersei and coming to terms with how horrible and unfaithful she has been to him. Season six will likely be the stage for this disillusionment, and Myrcella's death the catalyst for a final rift to explode between Cersei and Jaime.
We watched as Cersei was subjected to a naked 'walk of shame' in the season five finale. This public humiliation was penance for only one of her accused crimes -- adultery. Cersei is a notoriously proud character and will likely be on a mission for vengeance after her degrading walk.
In season six, Cersei will stand trial for the final two accusations: that she planned King Robert Baratheon's murder and the claim that all three of her children were the product of incestuous relations with her brother, Jaime Lannister. We know that she is denying these (true) allegations and won't go down without a fight.
Cersei's final scene included the mysterious new member of the Kingsguard who goes by the name Robert Strong. Only Kingsguard knights can represent a royal family member in a trial-by-combat: where two delegates fight to the death to determine the guilt of the accused. Cersei, who doesn't have much evidence to support her case, will surely opt for the combat option.
There is a seriously huge amount of evidence that supports the theory that Robert Strong is actually Gregor Clegane, aka The Mountain. Since Cersei has relied upon The Mountain to represent her family in a trial-by-combat before, it is likely Robert Strong is poised to fight for the fallen queen again.
Cleganebowl. If that word not only means nothing to you, but is downright confusing, read this. Trust us.
To summarize, many hyped-up fans believe that if The Mountain/Robert Strong is going to represent Cersei in trial, then The Hound (who is The Mountain's younger brother and rival) will be his opponent. Even though The Hound was brutally wounded at the end of season four, and Arya refused to mercy-kill him, many fans cling to the hope that he's not truly dead since we didn't actually see him die.
Adding fuel to the fire, Watchers on the Wall recently published an article stating Rory McCann, the actor who plays The Hound, 'was seen recently staying at a hotel in Belfast commonly used by HBO and Game of Thrones cast members during filming.' The article continues, explaining 'currently, McCann has no other projects scheduled, or any other reason to be in Belfast that we're aware of.'
So maybe we'll see The Hound again in season six in some capacity, if not the epic-mind-blowing-Cleganebowl-showdown we're all rooting for.
The season five finale showed Sam and Gilly heading to Oldtown with Jon's blessing. Oldtown is an aptly named ancient city, where maesters (the healers and scholars of Westeros) are trained and certified in the Citadel. Think of a secular university that specialises in medical doctorates, teaches Westerosi history, and only allows male applicants. That's the Citadel.
Sam is headed there to become a maester. He's bringing Gilly and her baby, since the Wall, full of thieves and rapists and Wildlings, isn't the safest place for a young woman. This happened in the books as well, though the plot line is a little ahead of the show. Based on the fifth book, 'A Dance with Dragons,' we know Sam will reach Oldtown and meet some very interesting characters.
The most notable of these is Marwin the Mage, a leading researcher of magic among the senior maesters of the Citadel. Marwin is curiously aware of Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons, and discusses his plans with Sam.
Fans can probably expect to see Sam and Marwin meet in season six, and at the very least, the world of Oldtown and maesters up close for the first time.
The final plot lines you can expect to see are the remaining open-ended arcs from season five. And even book readers don't know what will happen.
George R.R. Martin's sixth book in the series, titled 'The Winds of Winter,' has no set release date. By now, a large chunk of the HBO adaptation has caught up with all the written source material. This means that the show will be where fans learn about characters' fates for the first time (assuming 'The Winds of Winter' has not been published by the time season six airs).
One major cliffhanger from the finale was Sansa and Theon's leap from the walls of Winterfell. Though fans may have interpreted that as a weird dual-suicide, worry not. The snowdrift below them will presumably break the fall (according to the book canon). But where they will go after is a complete mystery. Brienne is still nearby, so perhaps their paths will finally cross.
Daenerys is in uncharted territory, and her family motto of 'Fire and Blood' could be the focus for her season six character arc.
Daenerys' final scene in season five had her in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by a hoard of unfriendly looking Dothraki horse riders. Her would-be saviors, Jorah and Daario, are going to try to find her. Set leaks have revealed Dothraki tents near the filming studios, so we know Daenerys will spend some time among them. Her biggest dragon, Drogon (named after her Dothraki husband Khal Drogo) is nearby. Daenerys is in a pretty good position to try and bully the Dothraki into joining her growing empire.
Fans have speculated online that Daenerys' somewhat drab attempt at ruling politically (instead of forcefully) in Meeren has come to an end. By choosing to ride off into the sunset on Drogon's back, the young Targaryen made a step in a new direction. As one Redditor postulated, 'Dany has abandoned any attempts at peaceful resolutions. She has grown resentful of making moral/personal concessions and is poised to embrace the path of war. In short she has decided that she does know best after all, and she will remake the world as she sees fit, through fire and blood.'
Remember the young Daenerys, who adopted the Dothraki title 'Khaleesi' and ate a raw horse heart? The one who used to dragons to burn slavers alive and showed no mercy? Maybe season six will show the return of that ruthless ruler, starting with her Dothraki encounter.
We're also not exactly sure where Arya's plot will be heading. The last time we saw her was among Jaqen H'ghar and the Faceless men -- religious followers of the Many Faced God who engage in assisted-suicide and paid assassination missions. Arya was made blind as punishment for murdering someone she wasn't supposed to: child rapist and abuser Meryn Trant. Not exactly a loss of great life, but Arya killed for revenge, which is against the Faceless Men's creed.
Her blindness is temporary too, as we know from the books, but beyond the return of her sight fans aren't clear on her path forward. It is certain she'll complete a few more assassinations, based on her released chapters from 'Winds,' but after that we just don't know. Arya is attempting to leave behind her identity as Arya Stark, a critical step in becoming a Faceless Man. But we've already seen her struggle with this, especially when she chose to hide her beloved sword Needle, instead of discarding the object with her other belongings.
HBO released the photo shown to the right around the time of the season five finale. The image seems to show Arya removing Needle from its hiding spot. Fan site Winter Is Coming remarked on the curious absence of this scene in either episode nine or ten, and several Redditors were confused as well. Perhaps she'll spend all of season six in Braavos, honing her murderous talents and learning how to take on the faces of others. Or maybe Arya is going to realise that she can't abandon who she is, and make her way back to Westeros with Needle at her side.
This still leaves us with Tyrion attempting to rule Meeren, along with his witty companion Varys -- the known secret-keeper of Westeros and beyond. Jorah is infected with the deadly greyscale disease but has chosen to keep his diagnosis to himself while he and Daario try to find Daenerys.
There will also be more time spent in Dorne, where Prince Doran and the Sand Snakes will need to deal with the fallout of Myrcella's murder and the inevitable retaliation from King's Landing. The outcome of Margaery and Loras' trials will also be revelatory for fans, whose fates are unresolved in the book series.
Season six is bound to be a doozy. 'Game of Thrones' has typically aired on HBO every spring, so fans will have to wait nearly eight more months for the epic series return.
