Someone's getting resurrected on 'Game of Thrones' -- here are 4 likely candidates

HBO Jon Snow died on ‘Game of Thrones,’ or maybe not?

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched through season five of “Game of Thrones.”

“Game of Thrones” fans are going nuts over a fascinating new spoiler for season six courtesy of former “Deadwood” actor Ian McShane.

McShane, who was cast in a small but pivotal role on the show’s upcoming season, recently revealed just how important his character would be.

“I’ll give you one hint,” he told Pop Goes the News. “I am responsible for bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again. I’ll leave it at that.”

Fans are going wild with theories as to whom McShane will resurrect.

Here’s a look at some of the possible candidates.

