Someone's getting resurrected on 'Game of Thrones' -- here are 4 likely candidates

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched through season five of “Game of Thrones.”
“Game of Thrones” fans are going nuts over a fascinating new spoiler for season six courtesy of former “Deadwood” actor Ian McShane.
McShane, who was cast in a small but pivotal role on the show’s upcoming season, recently revealed just how important his character would be.
“I’ll give you one hint,” he told Pop Goes the News. “I am responsible for bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again. I’ll leave it at that.”
Fans are going wild with theories as to whom McShane will resurrect.
Here’s a look at some of the possible candidates.
While HBO top brass, co-stars, and Kit Harrington himself have said Jon Snow is either dead or not returning, fans have continued a constant vigil for the beloved character's return.
Harrington sightings have propelled fans to believe that the character will be back. Others feel the show hasn't completed his story.
Was Jon Snow meant to go down in a bloody coup? Or is he the one McShane's character will bring back to life?
Although she lost her life during the murderous Red Wedding during season three, there's reason to believe that Lady Stark may come back again. (Warning: book spoiler follows.) According to the novels by George R.R. Martin, Lady Stark's corpse is brought back to life under the name Lady Stoneheart. The new character is basically a zombified version of her.
That seems like it could be a job for McShane.
The Hound was supposedly killed during his fight with Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), but many fans are placing their bets on a theory called Cleganebowl. The belief basically says that a priest saved The Hound from his mortal wounds and he sets off for a destiny that sees him locking swords with his brother in a trial by combat.
Some believe that McShane will be playing that priest, therefore bringing The Hound back from 'death.'
The mention of Benjen Stark's name may still make fans cringe as it was used to lure Jon Snow to his death.
He's Ned Stark's brother and the Stark children's uncle. A ranger of the Night's Watch, he hasn't been seen since season one when he failed to return from a search for another ranger in the Haunted Forest. But he could still be out there...
Perhaps McShane is playing someone who discovered an injured Benjen in the forest and nursed him back to health?
