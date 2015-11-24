The first 'Game of Thrones' season 6 poster hints at the return of Jon Snow

HBO just revealed the first teaser poster for “Game of Thrones” season six, and it teases the fate of Jon Snow.

Season five ended on a giant cliffhanger in which Snow (Kit Harington) was left for dead.

While HBO execs and cast and crewmembers have said Snow is long gone, fans aren’t convinced this is the last we’ve seen of the character, especially since Harington has been seen on set.

A new poster for season six confirms season five won’t be the last we see of Snow either. The official “Game of Thrones” Twitter account revealed a poster featuring Snow front and center Monday morning.

Season six will premiere in April.

