The preview for next week's 'Game of Thrones' is here and it teases an epic battle

This is the episode we’ve all been waiting for! Jon Snow, Sansa, and the Wildlings are going to face off against Ramsay Stark to take back their home of Winterfell.

HBO has released the teaser for next week’s episode, “Battle of the Bastards”, (yeah, that’s really the name!) and it looks like the majority of the episode will be centered around this epic battle. Episode nine of “Game of Thrones” is almost always the largest episode of the season, and the impending “Bastardbowl,” as it’s been called, looks like it will be one of the series’ finest.

There are only two more episodes of “Game of Thrones” left this season. Season six, episode nine will air Sunday, June 19 on Father’s Day.

Check out the preview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

