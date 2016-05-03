6 important things you probably missed on this week's 'Game of Thrones'

Warning: spoilers ahead.

HBO made a lot of fans very happy with the second episode of the sixth season, “Home.”

Fans not only got their answer to the biggest question of this season, about Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) fate, but they also saw a few other big theories take root.

No doubt, several big moments will stand out for fans. But what about the ones that you may have missed?

No worries, Business Insider has your back.

Here are six things you probably missed on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones”:

Hey, Jon Snow said that once. HBO As part of Bran's (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) teachings, 'Thrones' did a rare flashback. In it, Ned Stark is teaching his brother sword fighting when he tells him, 'Keep your shield up, or I'll ring your head like a bell.' In the behind-the-episode segment, the producers said they did this to help reset the stakes and to remind Bran what he's going through is for. We've heard that line before, though. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) said the very same thing to Olly (Brenock O'Connor) last season while training him. This could be taken as an early foreshadowing of Jon's return. Who were those Stark loyalists? HBO As Davos (Liam Cunningham) and the other men prepared to defend Jon Snow's body from his Night's Watch enemies, Edd (Ben Crompton) returned just in time with some backup. He was joined by the Wildlings, with whom Jon Snow had forged an alliance. They were led by Free Folk leader Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and a very helpful Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun (Ian Whyte), the giant. Fans actually hate Ramsay more than Joffrey. Let the Kingsmoot begin! HBO Here's another fan theory that the show planted roots for on this episode. Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) has arrived and his first order of business was to kill his brother, Lord of the Iron Islands Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide). What does that mean? The beginning of Kinsmoot! A Kingsmoot is when the Iron Islands' captains vote to choose the new lord of the region. And this one will be hotly contested between Euron, Balon's daughter Yara (Gemma Whelan), and the prodigal son, Theon (Alfie Allen). A saying takes new meaning. HBO 'What is dead may never die' is a common saying in the religion of the Drowned God on the Iron Islands, but on this episode it took on way more meaning. Not only was it true in the return of Euron Greyjoy, who was believed dead by his brother, but it also helped to foreshadow Jon Snow's return from death. Ghost is just a good pet. HBO While several fan theories took root on this episode, at least one died. The theory that Jon Snow had warged, or his soul entered, Ghost (his appropriately named pet wolf) was disproven. The wolf pretty much slept through all the action of Melisandre's (Carice van Houten) spell, but came awake seconds before Jon Snow opened his eyes on his new life. The producers explained it in the behind-the-episode clip as a result of Ghost's very close connection to his master.

