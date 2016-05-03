The 5 most talked-about moments from this week's 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Peter Dinklage as Tyrion on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: spoilers ahead.

You would have to avoid all contact with the outside world to not know that something major happened with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on the recent episode of “Game of Thrones.”

It was a big episode for other reasons, too: Fan theories for season six took root, and we lost a couple major players.

Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found an astounding 145,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter during the one-hour episode and identified the moments when conversation peaked.

Here are the five most talked-about moments from the latest “Game of Thrones” episode “Home”:

5. Hodor (Kristian Nairn) speaks! In a rare flashback, we see a young Hodor. While still huge, Hodor used to talk. And his name is Wyllis. Helen Sloan/HBO Sam Coleman as young Hodor aka Wyllis. 9:08 p.m. ET -- More than 1,400 mentions. 4. The excitement is palpable. Fan reaction to the episode beginning inspired a lot of mentions. Helen Sloan/HBO From left, Sebastian Croft as Young Ned Stark, Cordelia Hill as Young Lyanna Stark, Matteo Elezi as Young Benjen Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, and Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven. 9:01 p.m. ET -- More than 1,800 mentions. 3. Ramsay stabs and kills his father. Many mentions also stated how this was Lord Bolton's (Michael McElhatton) comeuppance for betraying Rob Stark (Richard Madden). HBO Michael McElhatton as Lord Bolton, left, and Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton. 9:36 p.m. ET -- Nearly 2,200 mentions. 2. Ramsay kills his half-brother and the baby's mother by letting the hounds loose to tear them apart. Many mentions compared Ramsay to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) in his evilness, and some said they'd even prefer Joffrey. HBO Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton. 9:39 p.m. ET -- Nearly 3,000 mentions. 1. Jon Snow is alive! Duh, was there any doubt? This moment beat the second-highest moment by a huge 8,000 mentions. HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow. 9:56 p.m. ET -- nearly 11,000 mentions.

