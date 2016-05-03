The 5 most talked-about moments from this week's 'Game of Thrones'

Warning: spoilers ahead.
You would have to avoid all contact with the outside world to not know that something major happened with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on the recent episode of “Game of Thrones.”
It was a big episode for other reasons, too: Fan theories for season six took root, and we lost a couple major players.
Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found an astounding 145,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter during the one-hour episode and identified the moments when conversation peaked.
Here are the five most talked-about moments from the latest “Game of Thrones” episode “Home”:
5. Hodor (Kristian Nairn) speaks! In a rare flashback, we see a young Hodor. While still huge, Hodor used to talk. And his name is Wyllis.
9:08 p.m. ET -- More than 1,400 mentions.
9:01 p.m. ET -- More than 1,800 mentions.
3. Ramsay stabs and kills his father. Many mentions also stated how this was Lord Bolton's (Michael McElhatton) comeuppance for betraying Rob Stark (Richard Madden).
9:36 p.m. ET -- Nearly 2,200 mentions.
2. Ramsay kills his half-brother and the baby's mother by letting the hounds loose to tear them apart. Many mentions compared Ramsay to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) in his evilness, and some said they'd even prefer Joffrey.
9:39 p.m. ET -- Nearly 3,000 mentions.
