The 5 most talked-about moments from the 'Game of Thrones' return

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s season-six premiere of “Game of Thrones.”
The water-cooler moments returned to HBO with Sunday’s season-six premiere of “Game of Thrones.” (Sorry, “Vinyl.”)
The show’s millions of fans were no doubt salivating to know if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is dead or alive, if Daenerys could once again charm her Dothraki captors, and how Melisandre (Carice van Houten) earned the premiere episode’s title, “The Red Woman.”
As viewers pressed their noses to the screens, they had their hands busy reacting on social media. Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found an astounding 176,000 Twitter mentions during the one-hour premiere and identified the moments where conversation peaked.
Here are the five most talked-about moments from the “Game of Thrones” premiere:
5. A blind Arya (Maisie Williams) gets whacked with a stick by a girl called the Waif (Faye Marsay). Brandwatch saw a lot of comparisons between Arya and similarly blind crime fighter Daredevil.
9:51 p.m. ET: More than 2,200 mentions in one minute.
9:36 p.m. ET: Nearly 2,900 mentions in one minute, slightly less than the third-placed moment.
9:25 p.m. ET: Nearly 2,900 mentions in one minute.
2. Melisandre (Carice van Houten) had a Dorian Grey moment when she was revealed to be a much older woman. Internet slang like 'WTF' was frequently used.
9:56 p.m. ET: Over 6,200 mentions in one minute.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.