The 5 most talked-about moments from the 'Game of Thrones' return

HBO Joe Naufahu as Khal Moro and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on the ‘Game of Thrones’ season-six premiere.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s season-six premiere of “Game of Thrones.”

The water-cooler moments returned to HBO with Sunday’s season-six premiere of “Game of Thrones.” (Sorry, “Vinyl.”)

The show’s millions of fans were no doubt salivating to know if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is dead or alive, if Daenerys could once again charm her Dothraki captors, and how Melisandre (Carice van Houten) earned the premiere episode’s title, “The Red Woman.”

As viewers pressed their noses to the screens, they had their hands busy reacting on social media. Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found an astounding 176,000 Twitter mentions during the one-hour premiere and identified the moments where conversation peaked.

Here are the five most talked-about moments from the “Game of Thrones” premiere:

5. A blind Arya (Maisie Williams) gets whacked with a stick by a girl called the Waif (Faye Marsay). Brandwatch saw a lot of comparisons between Arya and similarly blind crime fighter Daredevil. Macall B. Polay/HBO Faye Marsay as The Waif, left, and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. 9:51 p.m. ET: More than 2,200 mentions in one minute. 4. Doran's (Alexander Siddig) son, Trystane (Toby Sebastian), is killed by the Sand Snakes. Helen Sloan/HBO From left, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Obara Sand, Toby Sebastian as Trystane Martell, and Jessica Henwick as Nym Sand. 9:36 p.m. ET: Nearly 2,900 mentions in one minute, slightly less than the third-placed moment. 3. Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) saves Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Reek/Theon (Alfie Allen). HBO Daniel Portman as Podrick, left, and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne. 9:25 p.m. ET: Nearly 2,900 mentions in one minute. 2. Melisandre (Carice van Houten) had a Dorian Grey moment when she was revealed to be a much older woman. Internet slang like 'WTF' was frequently used. HBO Carice van Houten as Melisandre. 9:56 p.m. ET: Over 6,200 mentions in one minute. 1. 'GoT' is back! Pure fan jubilation at the show's return drove the most Twitter activity. After the iconic opening credits, the first scene was of a dead Jon Snow (Kit Harington). HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow. 9 p.m. ET: Nearly 7,200 mentions in one minute.

