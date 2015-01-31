The Season 5 Trailer For 'Game Of Thrones' Has Leaked

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBOMaisie Williams as fan favourite Arya Stark.
Winter is coming.
“Game of Thrones” fans know that means season 5 of HBO’s wildly popular series is returning.
An exclusive look at Season 5 premiered after the first IMAX screening of the final two episodes from Season 4, and someone caught the trailer on video — which means that you can watch it below.
Season 5 will premiere on Sun., Apr. 12 at 9 p.m.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.