The Season 5 Trailer For 'Game Of Thrones' Has Leaked

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Maisie Williams as fan favourite Arya Stark.

Winter is coming.

“Game of Thrones” fans know that means season 5 of HBO’s wildly popular series is returning.

An exclusive look at Season 5 premiered after the first IMAX screening of the final two episodes from Season 4, and someone caught the trailer on video — which means that you can watch it below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Season 5 will premiere on Sun., Apr. 12 at 9 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.