The 5 most popular 'Game of Thrones' finale tweets

HBO From left, Theon (Alfie Allen) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) on the Season 5 finale of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’

Twitter went nuts during Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” as the intense episode was packed full of revenge, just desserts, and a surprising major character death.

Business Insider partnered with Prime Visibility, a digital marketing agency with the tools to measure social media mentions, in order to get some insights on Sunday’s social activity around the HBO drama.

There was an astounding 697,947 tweets on Sunday about the show. And what’s interesting is that “GOT” broke out of its previous m.o. of delivering a striking penultimate episode with a relatively more calm finale. A total of 78.4% of the tweets believed that “GOT” delivered a good finale episode.

In case you were wondering where the most serious “GOT” fans are located: Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. were the most active on social media.

Finally, the five most popular tweets of the night came from two real people and three unofficial “GOT-related” accounts:

1.) This pop star was singing a sad song.

Game of thrones. Nah. Nah.

— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 15, 2015

2.) The apology many viewers must’ve wanted from the real author of the books that “GOT” is based on.

Sorry

— George RR Martin (@GRRM) June 15, 2015

3.) Ask and you shall not receive.

Pray to the old gods and the new that your favourite characters survive tonight… #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/I1xc0k8B3H

— Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) June 14, 2015

4.) The master of horror wasn’t pleased.

GAME OF THRONES finale: that was…was…let me just say it was not what I expected. :-(

— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2015

5.) How quickly the tide turns.

Last Week: I hope Melisandre dies a terrible death. This Week: Help us Melisandre you’re our only hope#GameofThrones

— Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys) June 15, 2015

