The 5 most popular 'Game of Thrones' finale tweets

Jethro Nededog
Hbo game of thrones finale tweetsHBOFrom left, Theon (Alfie Allen) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) on the Season 5 finale of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’

Twitter went nuts during Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” as the intense episode was packed full of revenge, just desserts, and a surprising major character death.

Business Insider partnered with Prime Visibility, a digital marketing agency with the tools to measure social media mentions, in order to get some insights on Sunday’s social activity around the HBO drama.

There was an astounding 697,947 tweets on Sunday about the show. And what’s interesting is that “GOT” broke out of its previous m.o. of delivering a striking penultimate episode with a relatively more calm finale. A total of 78.4% of the tweets believed that “GOT” delivered a good finale episode.

In case you were wondering where the most serious “GOT” fans are located: Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. were the most active on social media.

Finally, the five most popular tweets of the night came from two real people and three unofficial “GOT-related” accounts:

1.) This pop star was singing a sad song.

2.) The apology many viewers must’ve wanted from the real author of the books that “GOT” is based on.

3.) Ask and you shall not receive.

4.) The master of horror wasn’t pleased.

5.) How quickly the tide turns.

 

NOW WATCH: George R.R. Martin explains why you shouldn’t trust everything you read in ‘Game of Thrones’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.