Fans are freaking out over the devastating 'Game of Thrones' cliffhanger finale

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead if you have not seen the “Game of Thrones” finale.

“Game of Thrones” just ended season five on a huge cliffhanger.

The hits just kept coming as character after character suffered a major blow, death, or was left to a fate uncertain.

However, the biggest surprise of the night came at the episode’s very end when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was caught off guard by his own men of the Night’s Watch.

Snow was stabbed multiple times and left to bleed out on the snowy ground, and just like that, the episode faded to black.

The last we see of Snow on the series is very similar to how we last see him in the books.

Most fans believe Snow is dead; however, if you’ve read the books, fans believe it’s not as clear cut as that.

With Snow seemingly left for dead, fans on social media lost it.

if jon snow dies in the finale, i will lose my mind

— s loves m (@360lwt) June 15, 2015

Please say it isn’t so. Not Jon. I know it’s in the book but I hoped HBO would change it. Damn #DemThrones #GameofThrones

— lindaburnett777 (@lindaburnett777) June 15, 2015

Yo Jon Snow boutta become a the king white walker tho

— Randolph Walker (@ran_walker) June 15, 2015

Jon Snow knows nothing, and will know nothing else ever again… #GameofThrones #MothersMercy

— Cat Rachel A16 (@MKUltraMuser) June 15, 2015

http://sweetling-sansastark.tumblr.com/post/121553884239/et-tu-olly