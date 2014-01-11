HBO Really Wants To Make Sure You Know When The First 'Game Of Thrones' Season 4 Trailer Comes Out

HBO announced the first season 4 trailer for “Game of Thrones” will premiere Sunday night at 8:58 p.m. ET (very specific!) and the network wants to make sure you’re tuning in to watch.

They’ve released not one, not two, but five teaser trailers on Vine.

It’s a smart move considering HBO has some competition from the “Golden Globes” Sunday evening.

“Game of Thrones” will return April 6.

Check them out below!

The mother of dragons!





Tyrion shackled!



