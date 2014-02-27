20 Hauntingly Beautiful New 'Game Of Thrones' Posters

“Game of Thrones” doesn’t return until April, but HBO is moving full steam ahead with trailers, photos, and behind-the-scenes previews of the new season.

Now, HBO has revealed 20 new beautiful black-and-white character posters for season 4 along with three new teasers for the series.

All of the posters are marked with the words “Valar Morghuls.” While fans of the series probably know the phrase, for those who are unfamiliar, the High Valyrian expression means “All men must die.”

The phrase is usually answered with “All men must serve” (also known as Valar Dohaeris in the fictional land of Westeros).

“Game of Thrones” returns April 6.

Check them out below along with the new teaser trailers.

Ygritte (Rose Leslie)

Last time we saw her she was shooting arrows into Jon Snow as he fled from her and the Wildlings.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington)

He’s now back with the Night’s Watch still separated from the rest of his family.

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright)

His brother Bran has just left one of Snow’s Night Watch pals and is on his way past the great Wall.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)

She’s travelling the country with The Hound while secretly plotting revenge against those who have murdered her family members.

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

Still stuck at King’s Landing, the eldest Stark daughter has been forced to wed Tyrion in what made for a most awkward nuptial arrangement.





Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)

He’s rather protective of Sansa, but is romantically involved with a former prostitute who just so happens to be Sansa’s chambermaid. That’s probably not going to end well as is hinted in the poster.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)

He has just returned home to King’s Landing, short one hand, and is probably one of the few friends Tyrion has left in the kingdom.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)

She has a rather incestuous relationship with her brother Jaime that will probably continue once the series picks up again.

Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson)

The current pint-sized ruler of the Iron Throne should probably keep an eye on the many visitors in his realm in season 4.

Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer)

Set to marry King Joffrey, it looks like Margaery may have other plans up her sleeve as well.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)

Away from all of the other characters on the series, the “mother of dragons” is trying build an army while making her way to the Iron Throne and keeping her three dragons under control.

Here are the three teasers centered around the Starks, Tyrion, and Daenerys.

It appears Tyrion is going to get locked up.

