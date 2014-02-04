15 'Game Of Thrones' Photos That Hint At Season 4 Storyline

Kirsten Acuna
Missandei daenerys game of thrones season 4Macall B. Polay / HBO

“Game of Thrones” returns to TV April 6.

While that feels a lifetime away now, HBO released a bunch of new images from the series giving a first look at season 4.

The photos are full of hints at what to expect when the show makes its return this spring.

We still don’t get a look at Daenery’s dragons, but we do get to see a new, clean-cut Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) fresh from his return to King’s Landing along with an older-looking King Joffrey.

The last time we saw (Emilia Clarke) the slaves of Yunkai accept her as their 'mother.'

Daenerys has taken Missandi (Nathalie Emmanuel) as her servant.

She also met captain of the Stormcrows Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman, 'World War Z'). Expect him to become an important character moving forward.

We're sure Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) will be up to no good.

Last season, Tywin forced son Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to marry Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

At the same time, Tyrion was carrying on a relationship with Sansa's chambermaid Shae (Sibel Kekilli).

Jack Gleeson returns as the King everyone loves to hate.

He should probably watch his back this season ...

... especially with the calculating team of Margaery (Natalie Dormer) and Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) watching his every move.

Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) returns to King's Landing clean shaven and with a new hand!

Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal, 'The Adjustment Bureau') and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) showed up at King's Landing at the end of season 3.

Off on her own, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is travelling with The Hound (Rory McCann).

After Jon Snow escaped Ygritte (Rose Leslie) and the Wildlings ...

... he (Kit Harington) made his way back to the Night's Watch injured.

There, he is reunited with Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) who recently had a run-in with Snow's brother Bran.

'Game of Thrones' isn't back until April, but right now the show is travelling the world.

Check out the 'Game of Thrones' exhibit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thewire-us