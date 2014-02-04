15 'Game Of Thrones' Photos That Hint At Season 4 Storyline

“Game of Thrones” returns to TV April 6.

While that feels a lifetime away now, HBO released a bunch of new images from the series giving a first look at season 4.

The photos are full of hints at what to expect when the show makes its return this spring.

We still don’t get a look at Daenery’s dragons, but we do get to see a new, clean-cut Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) fresh from his return to King’s Landing along with an older-looking King Joffrey.

