15 'Game Of Thrones' Photos That Hint At Season 4 Storyline

“Game of Thrones” returns to TV April 6.
While that feels a lifetime away now, HBO released a bunch of new images from the series giving a first look at season 4.
The photos are full of hints at what to expect when the show makes its return this spring.
We still don’t get a look at Daenery’s dragons, but we do get to see a new, clean-cut Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) fresh from his return to King’s Landing along with an older-looking King Joffrey.
She also met captain of the Stormcrows Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman, 'World War Z'). Expect him to become an important character moving forward.
At the same time, Tyrion was carrying on a relationship with Sansa's chambermaid Shae (Sibel Kekilli).
... especially with the calculating team of Margaery (Natalie Dormer) and Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) watching his every move.
Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal, 'The Adjustment Bureau') and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) showed up at King's Landing at the end of season 3.
There, he is reunited with Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) who recently had a run-in with Snow's brother Bran.
