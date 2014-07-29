Watch The Amazing 'Game Of Thrones' Season 4 Gag Reel Revealed At Comic-Con

While HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is one of the most serious shows on television, the season 4 gag reel shows that the cast and crew still know how to have a good time.

The gag reel — which was revealed at Comic Con over the weekend — has everything from a swearing Daenerys to Peter Dinklage dancing his way down the aisle as a chained Tyrion Lannister.

The series’ panel at Comic Con also announced a bunch ofnew castingsfor the upcoming fifth season.

Check out the full gag reel below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

