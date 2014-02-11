Here's What We Learned From HBO's Awesome 15-Minute Preview Of 'Game Of Thrones' Season 4

While AMC was premiering the return of “The Walking Dead” Sunday night, HBO decided it was a great time to give an extended preview of “Game of Thrones” season 4.

The 15 minute(!) preview contains a recap, interviews with the cast and crew, and a look ahead at the new season.

The first 40 seconds are an awesome mashup of what’s to come.

The series returns to HBO April 6.

Check it out below:

Here are some of the best scenes we caught and things we learned:

Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) will be in danger nearly every episode of the season.

Jaime’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) return to King’s Landing will be extremely helpful to Tyrion.

Joffrey’s (Jack Gleeson) wedding scene will take up half an episode.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is worrying about the danger of her ever-growing dragons.

The very end of the teaser shows a preview at one of the dragons:

