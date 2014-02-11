Here's What We Learned From HBO's Awesome 15-Minute Preview Of 'Game Of Thrones' Season 4

Kirsten Acuna

While AMC was premiering the return of “The Walking Dead” Sunday night, HBO decided it was a great time to give an extended preview of “Game of Thrones” season 4.

The 15 minute(!) preview contains a recap, interviews with the cast and crew, and a look ahead at the new season.

The first 40 seconds are an awesome mashup of what’s to come.

The series returns to HBO April 6.

Check it out below:

Here are some of the best scenes we caught and things we learned:

Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) will be in danger nearly every episode of the season.

Tyrion game of thronesYouTube / HBO screencap

Jaime’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) return to King’s Landing will be extremely helpful to Tyrion.

Jaime tyrion game of thronesYouTube / HBO screencap

Joffrey’s (Jack Gleeson) wedding scene will take up half an episode.

Game of thrones weddingHBO / Game of Thrones teaser

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is worrying about the danger of her ever-growing dragons.

Daenerys game of thronesHBO / Game of Thrones teaser

The very end of the teaser shows a preview at one of the dragons:

Game of thrones dragon season 4HBO / Game of Thrones trailer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.