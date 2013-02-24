The First 'Game Of Thrones' Season 3 Trailer Is Here

It’s been more than eight months since the season 2 finale of “Game of Thrones.”

Since then, the trailers and posters haven’t offered any hints at what to expect when the series returns March 31.

HBO just released a minute long trailer finally giving a better glimpse at what’s to come, and everyone’s getting ready for battle. 

Now that you’ve watched, here are five moments we picked up on:

We get a look at Kristofer Hivju, who will be joining the third season as Tormund Giantsbane.

Someone appears to be burning in a boat bearing what looks to be the Lannister flag.

 Daenerys has a full army.

Someone’s being tortured.

Daenerys’ dragon is a lot larger in size.

