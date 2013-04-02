'Game Of Thrones' Premiere Breaks Ratings Records

HBOThe season three premiere of “Game of Thrones” set major record ratings last night.



4.4 million people tuned in to watch the return of HBO’s hit series at 9 p.m., according to Deadline.

Last year, 3.9 million viewed the season two debut.

HBO aired the season three premiere back-to-back through the 10 and 11 p.m. slots as well. In total, 6.7 million viewers tuned in to the series.

The ratings don’t account for people who may have viewed the series on HBOGo which was also streaming the episode last night.

