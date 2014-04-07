Everything You Need To Know Before 'Game Of Thrones' Starts Tonight

It’s been a long wait, but “Game of Thrones” finally returns to TV tonight.
If you haven’t re-watched all of season three before the HBO series starts again, here’s what you need to know before returning to the realm of Westeros.
Warning: There are spoilers ahead.
The last time we saw Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), she gained an army of slaves after setting them free.
Now, she'll be dealing with her ever-growing dragons. If trailers have been any indication, they may start becoming a source of problems.
We were also introduced to captain of the Stormcrows, Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman). Expect him to become an important character moving forward.
Robb Stark, his wife, and mother Catelyn were brutally murdered during last season's killer Red Wedding scene.
What remains of the Stark family is scattered. Bran is figuring out how to use his psychic powers as he travels beyond the wall.
His sister Arya (Maisie Williams) is travelling with The Hound (Rory McCann) in search of vengeance for those who have killed her family.
... not only from the Tyrells but also Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) who showed up at King's Landing at season three's end.
There, he was reunited with Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) who recently had a run-in with Snow's brother Bran.
Then there's Theon Greyjoy, who was taken captive and tortured. Now, his sister is on her way to save him.
