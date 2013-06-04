Viewers' Hysterical Reactions To Sunday's Killer 'Game Of Thrones' Episode

Yesterday, we wrote about viewers freaking out on social media about the events of the most recent “Game of Thrones” episode.



Many also recorded their reactions on YouTube.

If you haven’t seen the episode, there were a few major deaths this past Sunday (you can read up on that here). Fans freaked out on their couches and floors … and even cried in reaction to the episode.

Someone compiled six minutes worth of reaction videos.

The video has been watched more than a million times already on YouTube.

