Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Last Night's 'Game Of Thrones' Episode

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead



If you tuned into last night’s gut-wrenching episode of “Game of Thrones” it was killer. (Literally.)

The past few episodes have been dragging a bit.

Sure, we’ve had our fill of Daenerys in a tub and the return of drunk Tyrion a la a forced, awkward wedding, but there haven’t been as many jaw-dropping moments — until last night.

Don’t read any further if you haven’t watched the latest episode.

The Stark family took another blow as Robb and Catelyn Stark — and Robb’s dire wolf Grey Wind — were slaughtered at the hand of Walder Frey. If you recall, Robb backed out on an oath to marry one of Frey’s daughters.

The saddest part? Robb’s wife Talisa was killed by having her pregnant belly stabbed multiple times. And this was after she told Robb she would name their unborn child after his deceased father Ned if the child was a boy.

If you read the books, you knew that this was coming. The Red Wedding is a massive plot point in the series.

Even if you didn’t, there were rumours galore online, and while touring the HBO exhibit for the show it was confirmed to us the event known as the “Red Wedding” would take place this season.

Though most knew what was coming, the Internet couldn’t handle what transpired on screen.

Game of thrones… can’t sleep… most shocking episode of television ever #GoT — Mike Goldring (@GoldringM) June 3, 2013

Loving the reactions from those that hadn’t read the books to tonight’s episode. >:) #gameofthrones #GoT twitter.com/RobertWThomson… — Robert W. Thomson (@RobertWThomson) June 3, 2013

This was and still is an hour later my reaction to tonight’s @gameofthrones episode. #got twitter.com/tmburns7/statu… — Taylar (@tmburns7) June 3, 2013

This gif is me watching everyone’s reactions to tonight’s Game of Thrones. i.imgur.com/c9X6n.gif — Jason Rector (@jasonrector) June 3, 2013

Episode 9 of @gameofthrones was too intense. Too much for one episode I was overloaded. The Best/Horrifying episode ever great job GoT — Charles Russell (@ChazzeyFay) June 3, 2013

Even actress Elizabeth Banks was floored.

Holy Mother of F. I have nothing quippy or cool to say re: Game of Thrones. I’m shattered. #GoT — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 3, 2013

As well as Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory”:

#gameofthrones ok now . So ya um I’m kinda like ok um wow holy shit omg . That was. Wow. Ok. — Kaley Cuoco (@KaleyCuoco) June 3, 2013

This is one of the best responses we’ve seen so far.

If only Robb had left a note: twitter.com/HemlockMartini… — Matt Ford (@HemlockMartinis) June 3, 2013

Author of the series George R.R. Martin told Entertainment Weekly the Red Wedding was the most difficult scene he had to write.

“It’s two-thirds of the way through the book, but I skipped over it when I came to it. So the entire book was done and there was still that one chapter left. Then I wrote it. It was like murdering two of your children.

In case you’re wondering, Martin knew from the time he began the novels that he would kill of both Robb and Catelyn.

“I killed Ned in the first book and it shocked a lot of people. I killed Ned because everybody thinks he’s the hero and that, sure, he’s going to get into trouble, but then he’ll somehow get out of it. The next predictable thing is to think his eldest son is going to rise up and avenge his father. And everybody is going to expect that. So immediately [killing Robb] became the next thing I had to do.”

