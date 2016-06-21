5 important things you probably missed on this week's 'Game of Thrones'

Helen Sloan/HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” “Battle of the Bastards.”

“Game of Thrones” staged two great battles this week.

In the first one, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) had to fend off an attack by the masters of Meereen. It took not one, but all three dragons to exert her power over the masters once again.

And with the odds against them, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark’s (Sophie Turner) army went to battle with Ramsay Bolton for the lordship of Winterfell. There were plenty of casualties, including their brother Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson), but Ramsay’s forces fell. And this season’s biggest villain met his end. Finally.

With all that to pay attention to, there may have been some details that viewers didn’t catch.

Here are five important things you probably missed on this week’s “Game of Thrones”:

Will Dany go bad? Helen Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. There's already some belief that Dany is walking down a villainous path, one that has the burned corpses of Khals, the beheaded bodies of slave masters, and a trail of broken hearts. After all, bloodlust does run in the family. Her father was The Mad King. When Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) had to remind her that she was getting carried away with the burning-of-cities talk, it felt like there was some foreshadowing of this theory. Who are the other dragon riders? HBO From left, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, and Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy. In the George R.R. Martin books, on which 'Thrones' is based, there's a saying that the dragon has three heads. This is commonly theorised to mean that three people will become dragon riders. Not anyone can be a dragon rider. If it's not meant to be, they will surely be killed by the dragon before they even get close to mounting it. One theory is that Jon Snow will become the second rider. Some believe all the riders will be women. So this week's alliance with Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) had some wondering if she'd be one of those dragon riders. A historic battle inspired a deadly tactic by Ramsay's men. HBO Richard Dormer as Beric. That deadly semicircle that Ramsay's men formed around Jon Snow's army was inspired by the Roman Battle of the Cannae in 216 BC. 'The Romans get caught and encircled by Hannibal and just slaughtered,' executive producer D.B. Weiss said during the 'Inside the Episode' video. Executive producer David Benioff added, 'The Battle of the Bastards becomes incredibly compact and all these men, all these combatants, crammed into this incredibly tight space on the battlefield. You read some accounts of the battles in the Civil War where bodies are piled so thick, they actually become an obstruction on the battlefield.' The battle wasn't originally going to continue to Winterfell. HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow. 'The initial version of the battle all took place on the battlefield, but it was the battle for Winterfell,' executive producer D.B. Weiss said in the 'Inside the Episode' video. 'As we talked it through, it started to occur to us that the episode is really about bringing things home for Jon, to have him fight for his home in his home.' Why all this talk of wildfire? HBO Anton Lesser as Qyburn, left, and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. Remember that moment on last week's episode when Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) asked Qyburn (Anton Lesser) if his birds, aka his young spies, confirmed a rumour? He said yes. There has been a lot of talk about wildfire, the strange, highly combustible liquid. It played a part in Bran Stark's (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) visions at the beginning of the season. On this episode, Tyrion reminded us that Dany's father, The Mad King, had planned to burn down the castle and everyone in it with wildfire underneath King's Landing if he believed he was going to lose it. Sounds like Cersei. On season two, she used wildfire to take out the Baratheon army.

