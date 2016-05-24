5 important things you probably missed on this week's 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Kristian Nairn as Hodor on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” “The Door.”

“Game of Thrones” took us through an emotional and action-packed hour on Sunday that saw the fall of a much-loved character, and the setup of several showdowns to come.

For fans, the phrase “hold the door” will become permanently connected to the character Hodor (Kristian Nairn). After protecting and serving Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) since his escape from Winterfell, he gave his life to save Bran from the White Walker army. This battle may have gone to the White Walkers, but at least Bran will have another day.

Meanwhile, battles for power are being set up in the North, the Iron Islands, and in Slaver’s Bay.

With those developments and the episode’s sad ending, some details may have gone unnoticed.

Here are five important things you probably missed on this week’s “Game of Thrones”:

Who's Melisandre 2.0? HBO It was hard not to notice that Melisandre (Carice van Houten) has some new competition: the red priestess Kinvara (Ania Bukstein). Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) summoned her to Mereen to keep the people in check. So little is known about her at this point, but she was wearing a necklace that looked very similar to Melisandre's. That means she probably has the ability to disguise her appearance and age, too. There doesn't seem to be someone like her in George R.R. Martin's books, which makes her a totally new character to the 'Thrones' world. She also has a thing for Daenarys (Emilia Clarke), but we'll get into the ramifications of that in a bit. A downsized Kingsmoot. HBO We finally saw the Kingsmoot go down. This is the Iron Islands process of picking a new king. Yet it was a pretty tame event compared to how it went down in the books. Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) only had to beat his niece, Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), for the crown. In the novels, though, there was Yara, Euron's younger brother Victarion, and several other challengers. Sansa's lie. HBO Some fans probably wondered why Sansa (Sophie Turner) would lie to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) about how she heard of her uncle's army, rather than telling him that she found out from Baelish Aidan Gillen aka Little Finger. The show's executive producer explained that it might show a crack forming in their relationship. 'If she really trusted Jon, and she really was coming at this as a clean, pure Stark, she would tell the truth to her brother and the person to whom she has real allegiance at this point,' showrunner D.B. Weiss said in the post-episode video. 'But for whatever reason, she holds back on that. And I think that shows that Little Finger still has a hold on Sansa.' How that 'hold' plays out, we'll have to see. The White Walkers' creation story. HBO According to the showrunners, they had been leaving hints throughout the seasons that connect the White Walkers with the Children of the Forest (who we learned created them in the first place). These spiral formations that the White Walkers form, seen throughout the show's run, are symbols that appear in the Children of the Forest's faith. Daenarys vs. Jon Snow. HBO The producers are setting up what could potentially be the biggest battle of the show. While Melisandre has decided that Jon Snow is the chosen one, newly introduced Kinvara referred to Daenarys as 'the one who was promised.' This is the same prophecy that Jon Snow is supposed to be fulfilling. It isn't an exact science. We have seen Melisandre get it wrong with Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane). One of them is wrong, but it sets up a conflict between Jon and Daenarys for the title.

