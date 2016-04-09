'Game of Thrones' villain Ramsay Bolton is still awful this season, but in a different way

Ramsay Bolton is one of the worst humans on “Game of Thrones.”

He’s a sadistic, irredeemable psychopath, but he will go through some changes in the new season, actor Iwan Rheon has revealed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rheon, who plays the bastard son of Roose Bolton, said that the new season will explore the character more.

“We get to do loads of different things and show sides to Ramsay that you haven’t seen before,” Rheon said. “This season fills him out a bit.”

He later added: “You’ll see him change a bit, and take his responsibilities more seriously.”

The sixth season will pick up with Ramsay dealing with the ramifications of last season.

At the end of the fifth season, Sansa Stark, who was forced to marry Ramsay, escaped from Winterfell with Theon Greyjoy, his captive and slave.

“[Ramsay’s] sheepish,” Rheon said. “His father is obviously not pleased. Without Sansa, he doesn’t have as much power as having a Stark and an heir. Without her, he is not what he was.”

Because Ramsay’s violent traits are now known, they don’t have to be explicitly shown throughout the season, Rheon explained.

“The audience knows about Ramsay now, so you don’t need to always be doing evil stuff,” he said. “You can be really nice and that makes it more sinister and that’s the fun thing to do with Ramsay. We’re trying to play against what you know.”

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO April 24.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.