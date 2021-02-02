Emmy-winning 'Game of Thrones' composer Ramin Djawadi will return to score 'House of the Dragon'

Helen Sloan/HBO/Getty Images Composer Ramin Djawadi scored all eight seasons of ‘Game of Thrones.’

Following blog reports, a source has confirmed to Insider that Ramin Djawadi is scoring “House of the Dragon.”

“House of the Dragon” is the first of HBO’s planned “Game of Thrones” prequel shows to get greenlit for a full first season.

It’s currently in production and expected to premiere in 2022.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Composer Ramin Djawadi, who rose to fame thanks to his indelible score on the HBO hit series “Game of Thrones,” will return for the network’s coming prequel series “House of the Dragon.”

A source has confirmed the news to Insider after reports first appeared on Los Siete Reinos and writer Adam Whitehead’s blog, the Wertzone. Both “Game of Thrones” blog sites noticed Djawadi’s updated resume on his agency’s website included the pilot episode for “House of the Dragon” among his television score work.

Djawadi has won two Emmys, and been nominated seven times for outstanding music composition. His back-to-back wins came in 2018 and 2019 for “Game of Thrones.”



Read more:

‘Game of Thrones’ composer Ramin Djawadi finally explains a mysterious Daenerys song which never appeared on the show



Kim Renfro/INSIDER Ramin Djawadi performing the ‘Game of Thrones: Live Concert Experience’ at The Forum arena in Los Angeles.

Djawadi has also completed several national tours of the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience,” during which he conducts a live orchestra and chorus in playing the greatest hits from the HBO’s fantasy-drama score.

Movie and TV fans are also likely familiar with Djawadi’s work on HBO’s other hit drama, “Westworld.” He’s also the composer behind the”Iron Man” (2006) movie score, as well as “Pacific Rim” (2013) and “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018). The 46-year-old musician got his start in Hollywood score composing after working with Hans Zimmer.

The coming “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” is currently in production. The show is helmed by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, and will not feature any characters from “Game of Thrones,” nor are the original series showrunners David Benioff or D.B. Weiss involved with the project. You can read everything we know so far about the show here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.